CLIQUE CHAT: Woman Says Wedding Ring Should Cost $30k – $40k

Wedding Rings and Invite

Source: David Freund / Getty

Now we all don’t desire to be married. However, we all agree that the wedding ring especially for the woman is the one of the most important and expensive things when getting on one knee. However, a woman was interviewed by a tiktoker asking, “how much should a wedding ring cost?” Her answer was, “at least $30k to $40k, because we have standards over here.”

Now listen we all know diamonds are a woman favorite gift. But we not walking around with a house on the hand and we don’t have a house with the hand. Some of the #CliqueCrew chimed in and said the average cost of a ring so be between $6k and $10k. Some even said $2500.

What do you think? How much should be spent on a wedding ring? Let us know below in the comment section.

