Gov. Larry Hogan To Deliver Farewell Address To Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to deliver his farewell address to Marylanders tonight at 5 p.m.

Next week, he will hand over the duties to the Govenor-Elect Wes Moore.

Hogan is only one of two Republicans who’ve won re-election in Maryland’s history.

“We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better,” Governor Hogan said. “I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country.”

If you would like to tune into his address , you can stream it on MPT.org, as well as on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

