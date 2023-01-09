CSOTD: A 25-Year-Old Woman Tattoo’s Her Eyeballs Black

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

2017 was a wild year! Donald Trump became the 45th U.S. President. Prince Harry got engaged to Meghan Markle; and a 21-year-old woman went to a tattoo shop to get the whites of her eyes tattooed black after being inspired by a rapper who underwent the procedure.

After the surgery happened, she sued the tattoo artist for $30k for potentially going blind. While doing the legal proceedings the tattoo artist admitted in court to “not knowing how to perform eye tattoos and using a similar technique to tattooing skin.”

Is this crazy or is this crazy? Let us know your thoughts below.