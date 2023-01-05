HomeLocal

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

USPS truck parked in line

Source: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography / Getty

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region!

USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia.

Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test,

Below are the dates and locations of the upcoming fairs:

  • Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Herndon Post Office 590 Grove Street Herndon, VA 20170
  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Pikesville Branch 1325 Bedford Avenue Pikesville, MD 21208
  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Reston Post Office 11110 Sunset Hills Road Reston, VA 20190
  • Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Walbrook Station 1908 N. Ellamont Street Baltimore, MD 21216

For more information, click here. 

