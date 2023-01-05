HomeAM Clique

Vic Mensa Bringing Clean Water To Over 200K People In Ghana

We haven’t heard much about Vic Mensa since his role on The Chi, but it doesn’t mean the rapper/actor hasn’t been busy. He will be joining Chance The Rapper and taking his talents to Africa for the Black Star Line Festival. Besides performing, he will helping to provide clean water to local villages.

Mensa shared, “We’re building 3 boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built. The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”

