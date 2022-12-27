Five Hospitalized After Subway Car Partially Derails In West Baltimore

CLOSE
The Maryland Department of Transportation is investigating after a subway car partially derailed in West Baltimore Monday evening.
According to officials, the car partially derailed above ground near Wabash Ave and Rogers Ave around 6 p.m.
As the railcar approached the station platform at Rogers Ave, a metro subway operator reported the derailment. The railcar remained upright and connected to the other cars, MTA said.
Five passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the incident.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS: