Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow.
Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m.
Anyone heading out in the morning should be cautious because freezing rain and sleet are expected.
Additionally, a glaze of ice is possible in areas west of Baltimore.
By Thursday afternoon, we should expect a transition into rain with a stronger breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s.
