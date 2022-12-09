AP Report: Average Date Cost $98

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

You hear it and say it all the time and now the proof is in the Innanet. According to Spiritual Word, “The average date night in the US is now $98,” this includes drinks, dinner and maybe a shared desert.

According to our financial expert on the show(#TheAMClique) Anthony O’Neal, today’s average man makes around $48k a year. Pre-taxed and before expenses, that’s about $4k a month. It’s believed that the FIRST date shouldn’t be more than $50 to 100 according to AO.

What do you think, is this cap or real life?