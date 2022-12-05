New Year’s Eve Fireworks Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor This Year

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well, this will be a spectacular way to end 2022 and welcome 2023.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced that the New Year’s Eve fireworks will be returning to the Inner Harbor this year.

This is the first time in two years that the show will be happening for Baltimoreans.

Additionally, the band Soul Centered will also be performing beginning at 9 p.m.

The fireworks will begin at midnight and last for about 12 to 15 minutes.

The Inner Harbor’s Ice Rink will remain open until midnight so families can enjoy skating as well.