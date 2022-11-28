Money Moves: Tyler Perry & Amazon Studios Agree To A Four-Picture Film Deal

On Monday (November 28) it was announced that Amazon Studios and legendary producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry have agreed to four feature film deal. Under the agreement, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video, available in more than 240 countries and and territories worldwide.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” commented Salke, who currently serves as the head of Amazon Studios. “He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

Most recently, Perry wrote, directed and produced A Jazzman’s Blues, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and later that month was released on Netflix. Prior to that, he wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in the 12th installment in the Madea franchise, A Madea Homecoming and the rollercoaster of a thriller, A Fall From Grace.

Perry has also been very active when it comes to the television side of things. The list of series he’s created, written and directed include The Oval, Assisted Living, Bruh, Sistas, Zatima and Ruthless. For his work, the 53 year-old received the Governor’s Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmys and was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards in 2021.

Congrats to Tyler Perry on making another big time move! We can’t wait to see what he has in store next.

