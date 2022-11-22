AP Report: “Do’s” and “Dont’s” for for Thanksgiving Day

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

With thanksgiving coming up The AM Clique decided to lay out their rules for Thanksgiving Day. These rules are a must and should be followed by every household especially in the African-American/Black community.

Some of the rules include but are not limited to:

Don’t bring any surprise guest known and unknown

Stuffing is not allowed

No new recipes shall be tried on this day

No more than 2 to-go plates per person and,

No potato salad with raisins and apples AT ALL

These are just a few suggestions. What are your “do’s and dont’s” for Thanksgiving Day?

