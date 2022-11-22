AP Report: “Do’s” and “Dont’s” for for Thanksgiving Day

CLOSE
With thanksgiving coming up The AM Clique decided to lay out their rules for Thanksgiving Day. These rules are a must and should be followed by every household especially in the African-American/Black community.
Some of the rules include but are not limited to:
- Don’t bring any surprise guest known and unknown
- Stuffing is not allowed
- No new recipes shall be tried on this day
- No more than 2 to-go plates per person and,
- No potato salad with raisins and apples AT ALL
These are just a few suggestions. What are your “do’s and dont’s” for Thanksgiving Day?
