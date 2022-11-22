AP Report: “Do’s” and “Dont’s” for for Thanksgiving Day

HomeAM Clique

Family eating dinner at table

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty

With thanksgiving coming up The AM Clique decided to lay out their rules for Thanksgiving Day. These rules are a must and should be followed by every household especially in the African-American/Black community. 

Some of the rules include but are not limited to:

  • Don’t bring any surprise guest known and unknown
  • Stuffing is not allowed
  • No new recipes shall be tried on this day
  • No more than 2 to-go plates per person and,
  • No potato salad with raisins and apples AT ALL

These are just a few suggestions. What are your “do’s and dont’s” for Thanksgiving Day?

Let us know below. 

