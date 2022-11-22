CSOTD: High School Student Accidentally Shot During Drill

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Now while safety officers and drills are necessary in this day and age within the school shootings that have happened around the country, you would think the measures being used are more protected and careful. Recently, an Indiana sheriff’s deputy was teaching a group of high school students how to deal with criminals and accidentally shot one of the teens during the drill.

The sheriff’s name is Tim Dispennett who services South Vermillion High School. Dispennett used his loaded gun to show students how to actively engage with a criminal. In the process of the training a random shot fired from the gun grazing a male student.

According to the Daily Mail, this is the second shooting that has taken place during a law enforcement training at the same school since October.

Should the officer be suspended? Let us know below.