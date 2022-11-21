HBCU NEWS: Jackson State University Makes History 

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

Congrats are in order for Jackson State University athletics, especially the football team. Under the direction of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders they have reached 11-0; berthing their first undefeated season in the school’s history.

The 11th game win recently came against Alcorn State University home of the late great Steve “Air” McNair. The final score of the game was 23-14. The win also came with the number one recruit Travis Hunter getting his first pick-six of his college career.

Congrats JState and Coach Prime.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClKf1IOsIJx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link