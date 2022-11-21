AP Report: Influencer Suggest Using Buffer Dates

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

Recently on Instagram a male influencer did a video speaking on having “BUFFER” dates before going on “REAL” dates with someone. A buffer date is essentially a meet-up that cost nothing more than $10 and last no more than 30 minutes. This is to see if you like the vibe, the conversation and anything else you can get in with this time.

In the video the influencer also stated that he ate before going on the date, so that he wouldn’t be, “hungry, hangry or have bad energy.” The AM Clique had a different of opinion. Kels fully supports the idea of a buffer date. JayCee and DJ Twisted were in agreement saying, “this is still a date, just renamed.” However, they are not for the buffer dates.

What do you say, are you for the buffer dates or not? Let us know below.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClGz6EtALrj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link