Morgan State University Soft Opens New Dining Hall

Morgan State University is one of the leading HBCU’s in the country. To add to the beautification of its campus, MSU is opening a new Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall facility on campus.

Most recently the Bears held a soft opening for faulty, staff and some students to give them a sneak preview of what they can expect to enter on a regular basis starting next semester.

The soft opening included a live band and administration servicing the students by plating their food. Food included yams, mac and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes and so much more. Overall the students had great vibes and of course a great aesthetics while eating in their new dining all.

Congrats Morgan State University!