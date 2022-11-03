The National Federation of the Blind Upset At Jerry Jones’ Blind Referee Costume

The National Federation of the Blind is not flattered by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ “blind referee” costume.
“He does have blind Cowboys fans,” Chris Danielsen, the NFB‘s director of PR said. “They show up at games and put on headsets or listen on the radio. It may be something for him to think about.”
He points out that almost 70% of blind people are unemployed and this costume makes things complicated for them because more of them would love to work in sports.
“I’m being very careful here because I’m getting real close to a fine. It shows how much I love them to dress up as them … how much I respect their decision-making,” Jones said about his costume. “I had the cane and everything. And I used it on some people, too.”
Reports state that the NFL will not punish Jones for his tasteless costume.
