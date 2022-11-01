HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Why Do People Take Halloween So Serious?

Every year Halloween is the time when kids and adults transform themselves into a character of their choice to be. Some people say they pay homage to their favorite character, rapper, actor, history maker or sports figure.

However, some people can be considered to go overboard with their desire to get into character. Yesterday we posed the question to our audience to see if they thought Halloween was overrated or if it was their favorite.

Most of the listeners said they believe the Halloween tradition has, “changed due to people leaving needles, expired candy or unsafe treat-o-treat environments.” Others believe that the tradition, “allows adults to be a kid for the day while still having to go to work.” It’s more of a “release for adults and a candy extravaganza for the kids.”

What do you think is halloween overrated?

