Baltimore County Police Arrest 17-Year-Old In Connection To 14-Year-Old’s Murder

Baltimore County police announced that they have arrested a teenager in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old boy last month.

Travis Slaughter was fatally shot on Sept. 2 in Milford Mill after a high school football game. Police say the 17-year-old suspect is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

A second teen suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police did not release any further details. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.