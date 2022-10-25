HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Another Internet Pastor Gone Viral

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

While we all need a good word throughout the week and can usually get it from our favorite social media influencers or popular influential pastors, some use their platform to spew craziness or uncomfortable topics. Todays internet Pastor is no different. In a clip a Pastor stated, “if you have a man and he’s heterosexual you should be having as much sex with him as possible.” He goes on to say, “women say they get the emotional response they need from child bearing and leaving the father to fend for himself.”

People Around The World React To News Of Nelson Mandela's Death

Source: David McNew / Getty 

The AM Clique was divided on this topic and so were the “Cliquer’s” that called in. Some agreed that the man was spewing gospel. Others believed that woman are not obligated when they are attempting to find themselves and fall in love with themselves at one of the most difficult accepting points in their lives as a woman.

For context check out the link and leave us your thoughts below.

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkBEKMSDq50/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

advice , Pastor

Close