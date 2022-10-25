AP Report: Another Internet Pastor Gone Viral

JayCee is a professional Host/Correspondent, Author and Philanthropist. JayCee started her journey in the entertainment industry at the tender age of 5 years old. At the age of 7 she played drums for Image Award recipient Raven-Symoné. It wasn’t until her college years that she realized the entertainment industry was her true calling. In her Junior year of college JayCee, became the campus host at Elizabeth City State University, in North Carolina. It was there when she started hosting comedy shows and concerts which featured some of today's hottest artist. In 2015 she was featured on BET’s flagstaff show 106 & Park as the co-host “106 Nation Fan” and had the pleasure of interviewing R&B singer Keshia Cole. Following up her tv debut she was later discovered by Pat Charles, one of the original writers of 106 & Park. With her new relationship with PC, she garnered producer credits with BET Digital with Sprite, along with credits for The BET Experience and Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game. Currently, JayCee serves as the CIAA Tournament Arena and Fan Fest Host. To date, JayCee is the founder of a non-profit organization called “From Saggin' To Suited”, where she sponsors young men for their senior prom. Through this nonprofit, young men are provided with custom tailored suits, ties and other business attire along with educational sessions, college tours and fairs and workout sessions. FSTS also develops community events that promote physical, spiritual and mental health. This program is strongly built on changing the male imagery by eliminating saggin’ pants and wild hair styles in order to help eliminate one measure of racial profiling in the world. Since incorporation JayCee has sponsored a total of 16 young men and always looking to enhance more. JayCee has been awarded by Ciroc as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year; and was inducted into the 40 Under 40 Society Beta Cohort Class at her alma mater Elizabeth City State University in 2019. In 2016, JayCee published her first book; “Reality Sold Separately."JayCee is a proud alumnae of Elizabeth City State University. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

While we all need a good word throughout the week and can usually get it from our favorite social media influencers or popular influential pastors, some use their platform to spew craziness or uncomfortable topics. Todays internet Pastor is no different. In a clip a Pastor stated, “if you have a man and he’s heterosexual you should be having as much sex with him as possible.” He goes on to say, “women say they get the emotional response they need from child bearing and leaving the father to fend for himself.”

The AM Clique was divided on this topic and so were the “Cliquer’s” that called in. Some agreed that the man was spewing gospel. Others believed that woman are not obligated when they are attempting to find themselves and fall in love with themselves at one of the most difficult accepting points in their lives as a woman.

For context check out the link and leave us your thoughts below.

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkBEKMSDq50/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link