Penis Envy? : Charlamagne Reveals Kanye West Was Big Mad About Pete Davidson Smashing Kim K With His 10″ Pecker

The fallout from Kanye West’s now-pulled Drink Champs episode continues. Charlamagne tha God decided to share an interesting nugget of information after coon in boots mentioned him during the podcast episode.

Kanye West or Ye did not hide the fact that he did not care for his now ex-wife being in a relationship with comedian and former SNL star Pete Davidson and now we know exactly why.

In a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne the God touched on being mentioned by West in the widely criticized Drink Champs episode.

The Chicago rapper brought up The Breakfast Club host mentioning that “Kim [Kardashian] is with Pete because he got a bigger d**k.”

Breaking down a phone call between himself and Kanye West last November, Charlamagne shared why Ye was so concerned about his ex-wife’s new relationship at the time.

“Finally, he goes, ‘My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?’ My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?” Charlamagne revealed to Schulz. “He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”

Charlamagne decided to share that information because he felt there was “context missing,” so he “decided to provide it.”

Kanye West Stay Losing

Since his antisemitic heada**ery, Ye has felt nothing but pain. Chase Bank no longer handles his YEEZY money, Balenciaga and GAP have moved on, Anna Wintour and VOGUE said we’re good, and now adidas is on the clock.

Saying dumb sh*t, regardless of who you are, has severe consequences.

Well, at least he still has Candace Owens, Ray J, and the rest of the MAGA racists on the Parler app he now owns to confide in.

Let Ye’s current situation be a lesson to any other free thinker who thinks they can say anything and get away with it.

