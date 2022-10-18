Warning To Hyundai and Kia Owners: TikTok Challenge Behind Increased Vehicle Thefts In Howard County

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Police in Howard County are warning residents to stay vigilant and aware due to a recent spike in car thefts in the area.

According to police, thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles as part of a national social media trend.

The TikTok challenge details how people can steal cars using everyday objects found at home.

The challenge is specifically targeting Kia and Hyundai models made between 2011–202 because these cars are more vulnerable since they can be rigged with a USB cord.

Hyundai recently released a security kit that car owners can have installed at the dealership. Car owners are also encouraged to purchase a steering wheel lock as well as park somewhere that requires security access.