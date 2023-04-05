Middays with Persia Nicole
Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole
Catch Persia Nicole weekdays 10AM-3PM! She gets you through your workday with over an hour of commercial free music inside the Half and Half Mix from 11:45AM-2:00PM.
Find her on social media:
Persia Nicole
Twitter – PersiaNicole
Instagram – PersiaNicole
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
Angel Reese on White House Visit: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’