AP Report: Harder To Lose A Friend Or Significant Other?

Recently on the “Pour Minds Podcast” during a sit down they discussed the topic of losing friends and is it harder to lose a friend or a significant other?

The question raised so many eyebrows that we wanted decided to direct the conversation to our audience as well. Listeners have been split in this thinking. Some said the significant other due to the intimacy that has been shared. Others believe that is harder to lose a friend that they’ve never even been intimate with and/or have known since their childhood.

What are your thoughts? Is it harder to lose a friend or a significant other? Have you ever been in this situation before?

Let us know below!

