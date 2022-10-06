HomeAM Clique

Wildest Names For Athletes Will Have You Laughing

Close-Up Of American Football Players

Source: Razvan Chisu / EyeEm / Getty

As sports seasons are erupting throughout the week we are starting to noticing a trend in some of the wildest athletes names parents are giving to their children. These kids are becoming or have become household names across the sports landscape. Some of the names over the last five years are below:

  • DaColdest Crawford
  • General Booty
  • Steeve Ho You Fat
  • Ha Ha Clinton Dix
  • D’Brickashaw Ferguson

What’s an athlete’s name that you remember that was funny to you?

