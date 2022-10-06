AP Report: What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Done For Love

HomeAM Clique

We all have done some of the craziest things for love – word to Sammie. However, some of us have taken love to another level. On #TheAMClique they asked the question, “What’s the craziest thing you’ve done for love?” Some people paid insurances and car notes. Some have dated a person while they knew the person was dating someone else. Some even bust the windows out their partners brand new car and their still dating till this day.

