HomeAM Clique

Kim Checks Kanye’s Clothing Choices

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Source: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) / (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

While we are trying to get our fashion choices together for the fall, Kim is out here setting the drip report straight with Kanye and those BIG BOOTS he keeps wearing. In a recent promo clip on “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” Kim is texting Kanye and told him, “you have been wearing those boots for quite some time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit then I’ll give you my advice.” Kim said, Keep it Cute Sir. lol

Was this the right advice? Are you sick of those moon boots Kanye has been wearing?

Source: The Neighborhood Talk: https://www.instagram.com/theneighborhoodtalk/?hl=en

fall fashion , kanye west , kim kardashian

Close