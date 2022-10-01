Antonio Brown Exposes Himself To People In A Pool

JayCee is a professional Host/Correspondent, Author and Philanthropist. JayCee started her journey in the entertainment industry at the tender age of 5 years old. At the age of 7 she played drums for Image Award recipient Raven-Symoné. It wasn’t until her college years that she realized the entertainment industry was her true calling. In her Junior year of college JayCee, became the campus host at Elizabeth City State University, in North Carolina. It was there when she started hosting comedy shows and concerts which featured some of today's hottest artist. In 2015 she was featured on BET’s flagstaff show 106 & Park as the co-host “106 Nation Fan” and had the pleasure of interviewing R&B singer Keshia Cole. Following up her tv debut she was later discovered by Pat Charles, one of the original writers of 106 & Park. With her new relationship with PC, she garnered producer credits with BET Digital with Sprite, along with credits for The BET Experience and Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game. Currently, JayCee serves as the CIAA Tournament Arena and Fan Fest Host. To date, JayCee is the founder of a non-profit organization called “From Saggin' To Suited”, where she sponsors young men for their senior prom. Through this nonprofit, young men are provided with custom tailored suits, ties and other business attire along with educational sessions, college tours and fairs and workout sessions. FSTS also develops community events that promote physical, spiritual and mental health. This program is strongly built on changing the male imagery by eliminating saggin’ pants and wild hair styles in order to help eliminate one measure of racial profiling in the world. Since incorporation JayCee has sponsored a total of 16 young men and always looking to enhance more. JayCee has been awarded by Ciroc as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year; and was inducted into the 40 Under 40 Society Beta Cohort Class at her alma mater Elizabeth City State University in 2019. In 2016, JayCee published her first book; “Reality Sold Separately."JayCee is a proud alumnae of Elizabeth City State University. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought we had seen it all from Antonio Brown, he shows us there’s another level to yet his crazy set of antics. Most recently while vacationing in Dubai Brown, decided to show another the call “illegal use of hands” could be used off the football field. While in the pool with other guest of the vacation property, AB could be seen on video being egged on to show his “butt-ox” in the face of a young lady that was in the pool. Not only did he expose his rear end then you see he full exposing himself to the rest of the guest in the pool. He lift’s himself up out of the water while performing an “illegal use of hands” or “roughing the passer.” Whew!

While nothing has been said about potential charges of indecent exposure. We will keep you updated as to how this could play out.

Source: https://nypost.com/2022/10/01/video-antonio-brown-exposes-himself-to-stunned-guests-in-hotel-pool/