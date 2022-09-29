HomeAM Clique

McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor

McDonald’s says their not forgetting about the adults that were once kids as well. Accroding to NPR, “On October 3rd, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and newcomer Cactus Buddy. McDonalds efforts to keep the nostaliga feel is always a priority. 

Recently, Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said, “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.”

If you have the McDonald’s app other prizes will be housed there for major potential earnings.

