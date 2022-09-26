HomeAM Clique

Kanye West Mourns The Lost of His Queen

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for a London dinner-date

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Over the past couple of days, we have seen Kanye West be very vulnerable. He’s been apologizing for lashing out at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian on social media and admitting that Sway might have had the “Answers” after all.

Well just days after his ‘GMA’ interview, Kanye West is doing some more pleading. This time, Ye’ pleads with London about the loss of the Queen, but the queen that he is referring to is his wife.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kanye shared, “London I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too”

Sorry to tell you Yeezy, but they aren’t the same….but if it could get your wife and your family back, I’m all for a good fight mixed with therapy and healing.

kanye west , kelson , kim kardashian , London , Queen , queen elizabeth , The AM Clique , ye

Close