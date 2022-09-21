Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates.

The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing edibles along with $130 cash.

The sheriff’s office said that the student sold to seven students Monday morning. The students suspected of purchasing were notified and the drugs were seized.

The student is now facing several drug-related charges.