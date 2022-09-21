BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said it will be closed Wednesday after an employee was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday evening.

According to the shelter, the incident place took between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The attempted robbery involved multiple suspects.

The shelter released the following statement: In light of the incident, BARCS will close to the public for a day. The shelter said its driveway gates and doors will be locked and all intake of animals and public services are suspended.”

Additionally, anyone who had an appointment or adoption pickup scheduled for today, will receive communication from the shelter.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will post updates when operations resume as normal.”

