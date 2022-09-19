HomeAM Clique

Tee Grizzley’s Speaks After Home Burglarized

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - January 15, 2018

Source: MTV/TRL / Getty

Prayers are up for Tee Grizzley and his family home was recently robbed him of over $1 million in cash and jewelry. In a video he posted on social media, he states, “We have to watch what we speak into existence.” He also took the time to ask the world to send their love and prayers up for artist that have been killed such as “PNB Rock” and “King Von”, who were fathers and were killed.

Wisdom at his finest. He took the moment to address that his family is good and safe. He will be “leaving his personal matters to himself and family going forward.”

King Von , PNB rock , robbery , tee grizzley

Close