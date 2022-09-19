HomeAM Clique

Social Media Likes Mean You Like The Person

Texting

A popular TikToker posted a video saying, “Liking a picture on social media means you are interested in that person.” While social media was originally created to share your memories with your friends, family members and gain new friends, now it has become a business platform and a slight dating app. The statements made has social media in a frenzy. Most of the comments are calling him “insecure.”

Does liking too many photos on instagram mean you’re interested or is it an overreaction?

Let us know your thoughts below.

