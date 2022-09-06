HomeAM Clique

Chris Rock Speaks Out About Will Smith’s Apology Video

While Chris Rock has never fully addressed the slap that woke him, the Oscar’s and the rest of the world up, he is now speaking out about the apology video that Will Smith has issued. Chris Rock was sharing the stage with Dave Chapelle in London’s O2 Arena.

During Chris’ set, he spoke on the Will Smith situation, during which he said, “F**k your hostage video,” which was in direct response to the apology video Will posted to his YouTube Channel and Instagram back in July.

Now Will has issued what seemed to be a sincere apology. However, it seems Chris is not over it or is trying to monetize what he can from this situation. What do you think? Sound off below.

