Tyrese Ordered To Pay $10k A Month

Tyrese has been going through it publicly for some time now with his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson. Well today Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer in Fulton County, Georgia, ruled that the R&B superstar must pay “$10,690 a month in child support for their three-year-old daughter Soraya.” Originally his estranged ex-wife was asking for $20,000 a month. Tyrese claims the amount is “unreasonably high.”

The Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer in Fulton County, Georgia, also said, “This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!” He also ask the both to not, “speak badly about each other in front of their child.”

According to the reports, Tyrese and Samantha are officially divorced as of Tuesday, August 30th.