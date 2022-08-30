Wendy Williams Drops Podcast Teaser

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While we know Wendy Williams is currently battling health issues and financial lawsuits. However, thats not stopping the media mogul from rebuilding and rebranding.

Wendy took to social media to announce her new podcast is on the way. The Wendy Experience Podcast is coming. No set date has been announced but new images of the podcast has been released on social media.

Wendy looks happy, healthy and ready to spill the tea per usual.

Looking forward to seeing Wendy back in her element. HOW YOU DOIN’?