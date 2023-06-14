YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As we all know, social media has a ton of opinions and right now, YK Osiris is in the hot seat.

Fans and internet users are calling out the rapper for attempting to forcefully kiss Sukihana.

The situation caught on video went down over the weekend at The Crew League event in ATL.

Suki can be seen sitting at the host table when Osiris comes up behind her and starts to rub her bare shoulders.

The video made fans uncomfortable with many coming to the defense of Suki.

“The whole Sukihana situation is really showing the lack of understanding of what consent means. Just because I do something with someone else does not mean that you get to do, receive or participate in what I give to someone else. Consent is to be given and can also be taken away,” said one Twitter user.

“To all those trolls commenting under the video of Sukihana being assaulted saying she deserved it or she asked for it. Regardless of how a woman carries herself men must learn restraint & be educated about consent. Whatever she may have done or may not have done in her past,” another user added.

