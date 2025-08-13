White House To “Review” All Smithsonian Exhibits To Fit Trump’s Vision, Social Media Fears He’s Rewriting History

President Trump has already had a hand in altering America’s future, and now he wants to alter its past.

In his latest fascist move, the Trump administration wants to review all exhibits and materials at the Smithsonian Institution–the head of Washington, D.C’s major public museums–so that the White House can ensure that the items being displayed align with Trump’s vision.

According to CNN, the White House sent a letter to Smithsonian Institution secretary Lonnie Bunch III, noting that they wanted to conduct internal reviews of exhibits and materials at the museums to decide what should or should not be displayed.

The measure “aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” the letter read.

For the record, the Trump administration believes that historical mentions of slavery in any context is disparaging and divisive.

CNN notes that this is merely the latest move by the Trump administration to push the president’s revisionist history that eliminates materials that focus on diversity.

From CNN:

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order accusing the Smithsonian Institution of having “come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology” that has “promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive.” Trump’s action put Vice President JD Vance in charge of stopping government spending on “exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy.”

The letter released Tuesday — signed by Trump aides Lindsey Halligan, the senior associate staff secretary; Vince Haley, the Domestic Policy Council director; and Russell Vought, the Office of Management and Budget director — says the review will focus on public-facing content, the curatorial process to understand how work is selected for exhibit, current and future exhibition planning, the use of existing materials and collections, and guidelines for narrative standards.

The letter notes that eight major museums will be under review in this first phase. This includes: the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Air and Space Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

The second phase assures that more museums will be added.

The Smithsonian told CNN that they are reviewing the letter, but admitted that they would bend the knee and work “constructively” with the White House.

“The Smithsonian’s work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history. We are reviewing the letter with this commitment in mind and will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress, and our governing Board of Regents,” the statement said.

Per usual, social media is upset with Trump’s reign. See the reactions below.

