Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ranks Among Top Cities For College Grads, New Study Finds

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Downtown Skyline With Harbor Reflections And Dramatic Skies

Source: Dee Liu / Getty

When it comes to finding a job after college, Gen Z is looking for more than just a paycheck and health benefits, and Baltimore is proving to be one of the best places to start a career.

A new study by ADP found that Baltimore is among the top cities for recent graduates, offering a strong job market, competitive wages, and a lower cost of living compared to big hubs like New York and Los Angeles. Other standout cities include Raleigh, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Austin, Texas.

Related Stories

Researchers analyzed payroll data from over 140,000 workers aged 20–29 between January 2019 and April 2025, examining salaries, hiring rates, and affordability across 55 metropolitan areas. Baltimore’s mix of technology, healthcare, and finance jobs helped it land on the list, according to ADP Research’s director of people analytics, Ben Hanowell.

For young job seekers outside these hot markets, experts say mastering AI skills can help them stand out. “AI is rapidly reshaping entry-level jobs, automating repetitive tasks, streamlining workflows, and, in some cases, eliminating roles entirely,” said Keri Mesropov, founder of Spring Talent Development.

But not all Gen Z job search strategies are purely skill-based. Career.io reports that nearly half of Gen Z applicants have exaggerated or lied on their resumes to get noticed. Millennials and Gen Xers admit to doing this as well, though at lower rates.

Career coach Amanda Augustine says it often comes down to frustration. “Applications fall into a big resume hole, and people are enhancing their experience in hopes of at least landing an interview,” she explained.

For Baltimore grads, the good news is that they may not need to embellish. The city’s growing industries and competitive job market could give them the opportunities they’re looking for, without having to move to a pricier city.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE WHAT OTHER CITIES MADE THE LIST!

1. Raleigh, NC

2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

3. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

4. Austin-Round Rock, TX

5. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

7. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

12. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

15. Columbus, OH

16. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

17. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

18. Richmond, VA

19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

23. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY

24. Rochester, NY

25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close