Baltimore Ranks Among Top Cities For College Grads, New Study Finds

When it comes to finding a job after college, Gen Z is looking for more than just a paycheck and health benefits, and Baltimore is proving to be one of the best places to start a career.

A new study by ADP found that Baltimore is among the top cities for recent graduates, offering a strong job market, competitive wages, and a lower cost of living compared to big hubs like New York and Los Angeles. Other standout cities include Raleigh, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Austin, Texas.

Researchers analyzed payroll data from over 140,000 workers aged 20–29 between January 2019 and April 2025, examining salaries, hiring rates, and affordability across 55 metropolitan areas. Baltimore’s mix of technology, healthcare, and finance jobs helped it land on the list, according to ADP Research’s director of people analytics, Ben Hanowell.

For young job seekers outside these hot markets, experts say mastering AI skills can help them stand out. “AI is rapidly reshaping entry-level jobs, automating repetitive tasks, streamlining workflows, and, in some cases, eliminating roles entirely,” said Keri Mesropov, founder of Spring Talent Development.

But not all Gen Z job search strategies are purely skill-based. Career.io reports that nearly half of Gen Z applicants have exaggerated or lied on their resumes to get noticed. Millennials and Gen Xers admit to doing this as well, though at lower rates.

Career coach Amanda Augustine says it often comes down to frustration. “Applications fall into a big resume hole, and people are enhancing their experience in hopes of at least landing an interview,” she explained.

For Baltimore grads, the good news is that they may not need to embellish. The city’s growing industries and competitive job market could give them the opportunities they’re looking for, without having to move to a pricier city.

1. Raleigh, NC 2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI 3. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 4. Austin-Round Rock, TX 5. Birmingham-Hoover, AL 6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 7. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 12. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 15. Columbus, OH 16. Cleveland-Elyria, OH 17. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 18. Richmond, VA 19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 23. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY 24. Rochester, NY 25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX