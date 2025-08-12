Trump Deploys National Guard On D.C. To Stop Crime That Isn’t Happening

On Monday, after President Trump took the unprecedented step to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, the former Fox News host turned U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, warned that this was “just the beginning,” as she continued to push the lie that crime rates in the city are “horrific.”

“President Trump has rightfully declared an emergency crisis of crime and deployed the National Guard, the ATF, the DEA, the FBI, so that criminals know now that we see them,” she said during an appearance on “Fox News with host Sean Hannity,” The Hill reports.

“We are watching them and we are gonna make them accountable. But make no mistake, Sean, this is just beginning.”

Trump announced earlier that the Justice Department would be taking control of D.C.’s police department and that some 800 National Guard troops would be deployed into the largely Black city with a Black mayor to help lower crime rates that are lower than years before.

“I’m deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order, and public safety in Washington, D.C., and they’re going to be allowed to do their job properly,” the president said during a press conference, The Hill reports.

Probably doesn’t matter to the Trump administration, but data shows that, “violent crime is down 26 percent compared to 2024 in the nation’s capital, and that homicides last year dropped by 32 percent compared to 2023,” The Hill reports.

“Today was, as the president called it, ‘Liberation Day.’ But we are now in the process of bringing to the attention of law-abiding citizens, not just in D.C., but throughout the country, that we’re not gonna tolerate crime that is out of control in the nation’s capital,” Pirro told host Sean Hannity.

“This is the shining city on the hill that our forefathers talked about,” she added.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with several other Democratic mayors, whose cities have been targeted by the Trump administration, call the president’s drastic move to deploy the military on civilians “unsettling and unprecedented.” But, she added, not surprising.

