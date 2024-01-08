92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The 81st ceremony saw Jo Koy tapped to play host, and for the audience, it was pretty clear that more prep time would have suited him since he only had 10 days to work on his jokes. Despite his monologue falling flat and his jokes not hitting the way he expected, he told GMA3 he’s trying to find the gig’s silver lining.

“I had fun. It was a moment I’ll always remember,” he told GMA3 on the sobering morning after. He then paused. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job. I’m not gonna lie. Getting that gig and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare, that was a crash course.”

As for wins, the Barbenheimer phenomenon ruled as expected, with Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Robert Downey Jr. following up with Best Supporting Actor, and Barbie taking home the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Shows that cleaned up include HBO’s Succession and The Bear with Ayo Edebiri’s win for Best Performance. At the same time, it was also crowned Best Television Series, which won Lionel Boyce –previously known as Odd Future’s L-Boy– his first Golden Globe.

One thing that wasn’t disappointing about the Beverly Hilton-hosted event was the ‘fits donned by some of your favorite artists and actors.

Peep some of the best looks put together by Hollywood’s biggest and brightest below.

The Best (And Worst) ‘Fits At The 2024 Golden Globes was originally published on cassiuslife.com