Taraji P. Henson Transforms The 2024 BET Awards Stage Into A Real-Life Runway

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

2024 BET Awards stage in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30. The night’s appearance marked Taraji’s third time hosting the ceremony. Taraji P. Henson brought high fashion and sensational style to thestage in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30. The night’s appearance marked Taraji’s third time hosting the ceremony.

From her first time hosting to now, the DC native’s style has evolved. And we can’t get enough of Taraji’s bold and beautiful aesthetic. As BET executives said in a statement ahead of the awards ceremony, “Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma.”

Fans witnessed all of that – and more – tonight.

RELATED: Every Fly Look Taraji P. Henson Wore To Host The 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson makes the 2024 BET Awards stage her runway.

The Hustle & Flow actress did more than just host the 2024 BET Awards. Thanks to help from her stylists, Wayman and Micah, she dominated it with a series of unforgettable outfit changes.

In real-time, Taraji transformed the stage into a runway.

Taraji displayed her versatility and range with each look she flexed. From a simple red sweatshirt and jeans to a stunning lime green ruched mini dress, the fashion killa left a lasting impression every time she stepped on stage.

Let’s take a walk through some of Taraji’s most talked-about BET style stage moments.

Taraji kicked off the night with a playful nod to street style and the culture. The Color Purple star channeled her inner Kendrick Lamar in a custom red hoodie and light-wash blue jeans mirroring the rapper’s iconic “Not Like Us” performance outfit.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Opens 2024 BET Awards With Kendrick Lamar Parody

Following Taraji’s golden goddess red carpet moment, the opening dressed-down ensemble was a clever and stylish way to display the diversity of the culture.

After her casual slay, Taraji dropped a parade of trendsetting looks and ensembles.

Of note is Taraji’s white mini-dress paired with a dramatic sheer duster and stacked pearls. For her third look of the night, Taraji gave ethereal and angelic vibes with a touch of sophistication.

Taraji added even more sophistication to Culture’s Biggest Night with a black, white, and red fit. We are gagging over her strapless printed floral gown complemented with red glove accents and a red lip.

Expertly changing from head to toe, Taraji continued to switch up moods, vibes, and aesthetics, all the while displaying her personality. Sis was having fashion fun with her hosting duties – and we love that for her.

The changes reminded many of 2022, when the TPH By Taraji hair owner made an impressive 14 outfit changes. If there is one thing Taraji’s going to do it is to take advantage of her moments and werk a stage.

Scroll to see even more of Taraji’s 2024 BET Awards stage slays.

Taraji P. Henson Transforms The 2024 BET Awards Stage Into A Real-Life Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com