Listen Live
Food & Drink

Spirit.Ed: We Have Savory Sips On Deck For Cinco de Mayo 2024

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Young man with glass of alcoholic drink

With Cinco de Mayo rolling around again, many of the celebrations around the Mexican holiday shifted from their original roots and are now a time for imbibing and fellowship. For Cinco de Mayo, we’re back again with some adult beverage suggestions that we hope to add to the moment.

Here in the States, the holiday is typically celebrated with many famed Mexican beer and adult beverage companies running targeted campaigns around this time of year. Bars and restaurants will be packed with revelers seeking food and drink deals, and since the day falls on a Sunday, all-day events should be expected.

Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.

The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.

If one isn’t ready to brave the crowds, making drinks and meals at home is always an option for Cinco de Mayo. To grant our readers the power of choice, we have a selection of adult beverages below of all sorts. Hopefully, someone will find a new favorite among them.

Cheers!

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: We Have Savory Sips On Deck For Cinco de Mayo 2024  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Black Barrel Tequila Old Fashioned

Black Barrel Tequila Old Fashioned Source:Hornitos

1 1/2 parts Hornitos Black Barrel
1 part simple syrup
1/2 part Amaro liqueur
2 dashes Bitters

Directions:
Combine simple Syrup, Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, Amaro and Bitters. Add ice and stir. Strain over fresh ice and garnish your Tequila Old Fashioned with an orange peel.

2. Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita Source:Codigo 1530

2 parts Código 1530 Reposado Tequila
1 part high-quality orange liqueur
3/4 part freshly squeezed lime juice
A splash of simple syrup (optional, for those who prefer a sweeter taste)

Garnish with a lime wheel or salt rim, as preferred

3. Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita Source:LALO

Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz Orange Liqueur
Garnish: Lime Wheel

Method: Combine all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until perfectly chilled and strain into an ice-filled, salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

4. Crown Mule

Crown Mule Source:Herradura

1.5 oz Tequila Herradura Reposado
4 oz. Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER
1 Fresh Lime

Directions: Build in a copper mug or rocks glass over ice. Pour in Tequila Herradura Reposado. Add Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER and stir gently. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

5. El Poblano

El Poblano Source:Illegal Mezcal

2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
2 slices Poblano peppers
1 oz lime juice
0.5 oz agave nectar

Chipotle salt:
3 tsp chipotle en adobo purée
1 cup kosher salt

Directions: Mix ingredients together and let dry. Add ingredients to shaker and shake. Strain into stemmed glass with chipotle salt rim. Garnish with a Poblano slice.

6. Frozen Watermelon Margarita

Frozen Watermelon Margarita Source:Flecha Azul

2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco
1/2 oz Agave syrup
1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
2 Dashes of Angostura bitters
1-2 handfuls of watermelon cubes

Directions: Add two handfuls of ice and watermelon cubes into a blender and blend until it’s a chunky texture – do not over blend. Add remaining ingredients and give one or 2 quick blends. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge.

7. Golden Lexus Margarita

Golden Lexus Margarita Source:Casa Noble

Recipe:
2 oz Casa Noble Anejo
1 oz Yuzu Extract
1 oz Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre
¼ oz Agave Syrup
Gold Flake

Directions:
Add all ingredients, except for the gold flake to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain to a rocks glass with a single large ice cube. Garnish with gold flake.

8. Grand Margarita

Grand Margarita Source:Grand Marnier

Ingredients:
1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
1 part Tequila
.5 part Fresh Lime Juice
Ice cubes
Lime Garnish

Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.

9. Le Marg

Le Marg Source:Bauchant

1.5 oz Bribon Tequila Blanco
1.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
1.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Salgur (half sugar, half salt) for rim
Lime wedge for garnish

Rim a rocks glass with salgur. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake together. Strain into glass and garnish with lime wedge.

10. Light and Soul

Light and Soul Source:LaForce NYC

Ingredients:
2 oz Contraluz  Cristalino Mezcal
½ oz Alma Finca Orange Liqueur
½ oz Nixta Licor de Elote
1 oz Lime Cordial
½ oz Hagave Spiced Nectar

Preparation:
Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice. Strain and serve into a rocks glass with chiltepin salt rim. 

11. Mayenda Hibiscus Old Fashioned

Mayenda Hibiscus Old Fashioned Source:Mayenda

INGREDIENTS:
2 oz. Mayenda Blanco Tequila
0.25 Hibiscus-Agave Syrup
2 dashes Mole Bitters
Grapefruit Twist Garnish

*Alternative garnish: Salted Lime Wheel

METHOD:
Add Mayenda Tequila Blanco and the hibiscus-agave syrup to a mixing glass with ice. Add the bitters and stir together. Pour over ice into a fluted double old-fashioned glass and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

12. Menta Margarita

Menta Margarita Source:Fresh Victor

3 oz Fresh Victor Three Citrus & Mint
1.5 oz blanco or reposado tequila, or mezcal (or 2oz:2oz for a stronger drink)
Garnish: rim of mint tea, superfine granulated sugar, & fine sea salt
Ice: cube or crushed / pebble

Glass: 10-12oz Double Old Fashioned
 
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake well (to chill and dilute), and strain over fresh ice in the garnished glass.
More From 92Q
Trending
20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Happy Cinco de Mayo with two Margarita Glasses on a Colorful Background 10 items
Entertainment

10 Fun Drinks You Can Make At Home This Cinco De Mayo Weekend

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close