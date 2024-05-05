With Cinco de Mayo rolling around again, many of the celebrations around the Mexican holiday shifted from their original roots and are now a time for imbibing and fellowship. For Cinco de Mayo, we’re back again with some adult beverage suggestions that we hope to add to the moment.
Here in the States, the holiday is typically celebrated with many famed Mexican beer and adult beverage companies running targeted campaigns around this time of year. Bars and restaurants will be packed with revelers seeking food and drink deals, and since the day falls on a Sunday, all-day events should be expected.
Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.
The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.
If one isn’t ready to brave the crowds, making drinks and meals at home is always an option for Cinco de Mayo. To grant our readers the power of choice, we have a selection of adult beverages below of all sorts. Hopefully, someone will find a new favorite among them.
Cheers!
—
Photo: Getty
Spirit.Ed: We Have Savory Sips On Deck For Cinco de Mayo 2024 was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Black Barrel Tequila Old FashionedSource:Hornitos
1 1/2 parts Hornitos Black Barrel
1 part simple syrup
1/2 part Amaro liqueur
2 dashes Bitters
Directions:
Combine simple Syrup, Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, Amaro and Bitters. Add ice and stir. Strain over fresh ice and garnish your Tequila Old Fashioned with an orange peel.
2. Cadillac MargaritaSource:Codigo 1530
2 parts Código 1530 Reposado Tequila
1 part high-quality orange liqueur
3/4 part freshly squeezed lime juice
A splash of simple syrup (optional, for those who prefer a sweeter taste)
Garnish with a lime wheel or salt rim, as preferred
3. Classic MargaritaSource:LALO
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz Orange Liqueur
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Method: Combine all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until perfectly chilled and strain into an ice-filled, salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
4. Crown MuleSource:Herradura
1.5 oz Tequila Herradura Reposado
4 oz. Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER
1 Fresh Lime
Directions: Build in a copper mug or rocks glass over ice. Pour in Tequila Herradura Reposado. Add Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER and stir gently. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.
5. El PoblanoSource:Illegal Mezcal
2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
2 slices Poblano peppers
1 oz lime juice
0.5 oz agave nectar
Chipotle salt:
3 tsp chipotle en adobo purée
1 cup kosher salt
Directions: Mix ingredients together and let dry. Add ingredients to shaker and shake. Strain into stemmed glass with chipotle salt rim. Garnish with a Poblano slice.
6. Frozen Watermelon MargaritaSource:Flecha Azul
2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco
1/2 oz Agave syrup
1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
2 Dashes of Angostura bitters
1-2 handfuls of watermelon cubes
Directions: Add two handfuls of ice and watermelon cubes into a blender and blend until it’s a chunky texture – do not over blend. Add remaining ingredients and give one or 2 quick blends. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge.
7. Golden Lexus MargaritaSource:Casa Noble
Recipe:
2 oz Casa Noble Anejo
1 oz Yuzu Extract
1 oz Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre
¼ oz Agave Syrup
Gold Flake
Directions:
Add all ingredients, except for the gold flake to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain to a rocks glass with a single large ice cube. Garnish with gold flake.
8. Grand MargaritaSource:Grand Marnier
Ingredients:
1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
1 part Tequila
.5 part Fresh Lime Juice
Ice cubes
Lime Garnish
Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.
9. Le MargSource:Bauchant
1.5 oz Bribon Tequila Blanco
1.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
1.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Salgur (half sugar, half salt) for rim
Lime wedge for garnish
Rim a rocks glass with salgur. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake together. Strain into glass and garnish with lime wedge.
10. Light and SoulSource:LaForce NYC
Ingredients:
2 oz Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal
½ oz Alma Finca Orange Liqueur
½ oz Nixta Licor de Elote
1 oz Lime Cordial
½ oz Hagave Spiced Nectar
Preparation:
Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice. Strain and serve into a rocks glass with chiltepin salt rim.
11. Mayenda Hibiscus Old FashionedSource:Mayenda
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz. Mayenda Blanco Tequila
0.25 Hibiscus-Agave Syrup
2 dashes Mole Bitters
Grapefruit Twist Garnish
*Alternative garnish: Salted Lime Wheel
METHOD:
Add Mayenda Tequila Blanco and the hibiscus-agave syrup to a mixing glass with ice. Add the bitters and stir together. Pour over ice into a fluted double old-fashioned glass and garnish with a grapefruit peel.
12. Menta MargaritaSource:Fresh Victor
3 oz Fresh Victor Three Citrus & Mint
1.5 oz blanco or reposado tequila, or mezcal (or 2oz:2oz for a stronger drink)
Garnish: rim of mint tea, superfine granulated sugar, & fine sea salt
Ice: cube or crushed / pebble
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake well (to chill and dilute), and strain over fresh ice in the garnished glass.
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland
-
Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts
-
Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time
-
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss