Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”

Published on September 2, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Snoop Dogg is now responding to all the backlash he received last week regarding his anti-LGBTQ comments about a Disney movie.

The West Coast legend appeared in the comment section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, where TS Madison criticized his comments during a recent episode of TMZ Live.

Now, he has apologized and is open to learning more about the LGBTQ community.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” Snoop said. “All my gay friends [know] what’s up they been calling me with love my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old … teach me how to learn I’m not perfect.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter is now claiming that the apology is “fake” and wasn’t even written by him. His team is unsure who did.

It all began when Snoop appeared on the It’s Giving podcast and shared with the host the story of the time he took his grandson to see Lightyear. The movie features Uzo Aduba, who plays Alisha Hawthorne, a lesbian character. In one scene, it shows her having a kid, so Snoop’s grandson asked him how two women could do that.

“I didn’t come here for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” Snoop said, explaining he wasn’t equipped to educate his grandson.

“So it’s like, f-ck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he continued. “Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He adds, “It threw me for a loop. We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop wasn’t alone with his takeaway because, upon the film’s release in 2022, it wasn’t shown in other countries due to its view on same-sex marriages, and a scene with a same-sex kiss was initially cut before more controversy led to it being re-added.

Now that Snoop has apologized, see how social media is reacting.

