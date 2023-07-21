Listen Live
Celebrity News

Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away

Published on July 21, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Report: Gillie Da King's Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away

Source: R1 / R1


Breaking news coming out of Philly, Gillie Da King’s son, YNG Cheese has reportedly passed away. According to Philly Scoophall, 1/2 of the group Mac n Cheese, YNG Cheese has been rumored to have passed away.

The reasoning of his untimely passing has yet to be confirmed. Millions Dollaz Worth of Game owner, Gillie Da King has two sons & one daughter. Our condolences go out to Gillie’s friends and family during this time. More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Meat Watch: Gillie &amp; Wallo Clown DJ Envy For Crotch-Watching Pete Davidson

RELATED: Real Talk Comedy: Wallo, Gillie, Jess Hilarious &amp; B. Simone Live in Philly [Get Tickets!]

RELATED: Never Give Up: Gillie Makes The First Roster Cut With The 76ers G League Team The Delaware Blue Coats

HOMEPAGE

Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close