Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away

The reasoning of his untimely passing has yet to be confirmed. Millions Dollaz Worth of Game owner, Gillie Da King has two sons & one daughter. Our condolences go out to Gillie’s friends and family during this time. More news to come as the story develops.

