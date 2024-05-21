Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s “bad built” takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene has given birth to some new remixes and a potential new clothing line.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s searing takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a social media sensation. The Democratic representative from Texas was verbally insulted by the Republican representative from Georgia during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday (May 16) when she referred to Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” in suggesting that she didn’t understand the proceedings. The insult prompted other Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to chastise Green. Undeterred, Crockett reclaimed her time and responded. “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”, she said. Crockett would later defend her stance in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing in part: “PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES!”

The 38-year-old lawyer was asked about her remarks in a CNN interview on Friday (May 17) and declared that she was unapologetic about what she said. “I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why. If you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile.“ Crockett said, going on to state that she was not elected “to be somebody’s doormat.” In an appearance on CNN’s State of The Union on Sunday (May 19), the congresswoman called out Greene and her GOP colleagues for their racism: “MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s Black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto. … It is buying into a racist trope.”

People on social media were euphoric over Crockett’s comeback, making #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody a top trending hashtag with users even incorporating it into their usernames. It’s now the inspiration for remixes that mock the far-right Georgia congresswoman, who’s made a career of racist and demeaning remarks and behavior. Crockett began to make a thread on X of some of the best ones, and in a separate post announced that she was putting together “A Crockett Clapback Collection” with proceeds going towards Democratic candidates for office.

Check out some of the more entertaining and hilarious remixes below.

