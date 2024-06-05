Listen Live
Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

Published on June 5, 2024

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

From everyone here at Radio One Baltimore, we are proud of your achievements and we salute you!

Keep scrolling to see our members of the Class of 2024!

Submit your photos here for a chance to be featured!: Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

1. Annijah from Bowie State University

Annijah Simpson from Bowie State University Source:Courtesy of Annijah Simpson

2. LaToyia From Notre Dame Of Maryland University

LaToyia Glover From Notre Dame Of Maryland University Source:Courtesy Of LaToyia Glover

3. Tierre From Strayer University

Tierre Tates From Strayer University Source:Courtesy of Tierre Tates

4. Corey From Sparrows Point High

Corey From Sparrows Point High Source:Courtesy of Leah Blackwell
