Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Forner 1017 artist Enchanting has passed away at age 26.
It was reported that she was in critical condition from a suspected overdose that led to her untimely passing.
Per reports from The Shade Room, a representative from her management, she was suffering from withdrawals.
Gucci Mane also sent his condolences on Instagram following the news of her passing.
Enchanting joined Gucci’s label in 2020 and departed after the release of 2022’s No Luv. In 2023, the Texas native also contributed “He Can’t Reach” with New York rapper Maiya The Don for the season two soundtrack of “Rap Sh!t.”
We are sending love and prayers to her family at this time.
Keep scrolling for more reactions after news of her untimely passing.
