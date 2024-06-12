Listen Live
News

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

Keyshia Ka'oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, took to social media to defend her husband against critics after the death of rapper Enchanting.

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Keyshia Ka’oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, is stepping up to defend her husband from online haters after the tragic passing of his former artist, the rapper Enchanting. With fans online suggesting that Gucci Mane is running a cursed record label, Keyshia Ka’oir put a stop to this and reminded the critics that Guwop only sought to aid the careers of the artists he’s signed over the years.

Gucci shared a post of Enchanting, 26, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry. Larry reportedly died from being taken off life support after suffering a drug overdose.

Gucci wrote, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting” complete with crying and broken heart emojis. Fans on the post began replying with their unfounded theories that the 1017 label is cursed, noting how other former artists have fared negatively despite many of their hardships being self-induced or actions taken without their label chief’s guidance.

Keyshia Ka’oir, having enough of the attacks on her husband’s name, wrote, “Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH.”

Enchanting signed to 1017 in 2020 and was featured on three compilation albums before breaking out on her own in 2023. According to reports, the rapper’s management team was working with her to get clean from drugs.

Photo: Getty

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close