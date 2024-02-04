Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Live from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, the 2024 Grammy Awards are hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year. The Grammys highlight the best artists and entertainers of the year with Black women leading nominations this year. All eyes are on Monet (seven nominations), SZA (nine nominations), and Coco Jones (five nominations) as the night’s leading contenders.

The #Blackgirlmagic is already overflowering with Victoria Monet winning her first two Grammys for Best Engineered Non-Classical Album and Best R&B Album for her debut album JAGUAR II. Alicia Keys also won Best Immersive Audio Album for her rereleased classic album The Diary Of Alicia Keys.

Fans might also notice three new categories– Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording- these are an effort to make the Grammys “more fair, transparent and accurate,” explains Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

We caught Victoria Monet at the Variety Grammys party, where she hinted that she planned on bringing her baby girl Hazel on the carpet and she did! The mother/daughter duo rocked matching custom Versace looks. While on the E! carpet, Victoria took us through the details of her look and the ice around her neck that she said made her feel “expensive.”

Kandi Burruss also looked great on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in Retrofete that moved with every sway. She dropped some major tea to Variety, on the carpet, about the upcoming season of ‘RHOA.’ “I decided I’m not coming back this year,” she revealed. “It’s been 14 seasons and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.” Kandi revealed during that time she took on some new projects and had time to think about it. “Imma take a break, Imma take a moment.”

On the E! red carpet, Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones revealed she is taking it all in. Keep scrolling for more 2024 Grammys red carpet moments.

